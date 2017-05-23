Solar energy initiative 'Sahim' launched in Oman

Muscat: Homeowners could soon power their properties using the sun through the Sultanate's Authority for Electricity Regulation's 'Sahim' scheme, a renewable energy initiative. "We are pleased to launch the first phase of this landmark initiative and do our part in advancing the deployment of renewable energy applications in Oman," said Qais Saud Al Zakwani, Executive Director of the Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.