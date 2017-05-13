Second Thai Exhibition in Oman opens

Second Thai Exhibition in Oman opens

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The opening ceremony of the five-day exhibition was held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Yousef Al Zarafi, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs. Photo-ONA The opening ceremony of the five-day exhibition was held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Yousef Al Zarafi, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC