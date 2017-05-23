Sayyid Asa'ad receives Italian, Brazilian ambassadors to Oman

His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq bin Taimour Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Special Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received separately in his office on Wednesday Giorgio Visetti, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Sultanate and Jose Marcos Nogueira, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the Sultanate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.