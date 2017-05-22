Sayyid Asa'ad receives Indian ambassador
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries on various fields and means of enhancing and supporting them within the framework of the good bilateral relations binding the two countries and the Omani-Indian friendly peoples.
