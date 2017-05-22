Sayyid Asa'ad receives Indian ambassador

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries on various fields and means of enhancing and supporting them within the framework of the good bilateral relations binding the two countries and the Omani-Indian friendly peoples. Photo-ONA During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries on various fields and means of enhancing and supporting them within the framework of the good bilateral relations binding the two countries and the Omani-Indian friendly peoples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.