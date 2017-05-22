ROHM's new season poised to be a legendary one
Muscat: A number of reputed operas, Omani shows, Arab performances, ballets, concerts, and education and outreach programmes will mark the 2017/18 calendar of the Royal Opera House Muscat. The theme is called ' Starting on September 14, 2017 with Giuseppe Verdi's grand masterpiece, Aida, the season will feature 35 new programmes and 55 performances till May, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC