Rain, dust storms expected in parts of Oman

Oman's Meteorology Department said partly cloudy skies will be seen over Dhofar governorates and mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate, with chances of rain over Al Hajar Mountains and its adjoining wilayats. Oman's Meteorology Department said partly cloudy skies will be seen over Dhofar governorates and mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate, with chances of rain over Al Hajar Mountains and its adjoining wilayats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.