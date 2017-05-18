People have been advised to stay aware of weather updates from Oman Meteorology sources.

Muscat: Although the cyclone season is expected to begin by the end of May, an official has said this does not indicate that the Sultanate will be directly affected by any weather changes. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Balushi, meteorologist at the Directorate General for Meteorology, from the Forecasting and Multi Hazard Early Warning System Department, confirmed the possibility of tropical cyclones in the period between the end of May and the beginning of June.

