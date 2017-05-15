Pakistan envoy in Oman reaches out to...

Pakistan envoy in Oman reaches out to community in Buraimi

10 hrs ago

Ali Javed, the ambassador of Pakistan in Oman, spoke about bilateral relations, measures for improving quality, efficiency and transparency in consular services and outreach initiatives. Photo-Supplied Ali Javed, the ambassador of Pakistan in Oman, spoke about bilateral relations, measures for improving quality, efficiency and transparency in consular services and outreach initiatives.

Chicago, IL

