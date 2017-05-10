PACDA warns of rise in electrical fires in Oman
Muscat: Fires caused by electricity, either by misuse, poor maintenance or faulty equipment, are on the increase in homes in Oman, say authorities. The General Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance reported an increase by more than 100 reports of electrical fires over the course of last year.
