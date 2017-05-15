Oxy Oman, Al Khazaen sign rig service...

Oxy Oman, Al Khazaen sign rig service agreement

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Steve Kelly, President, General Manager of Oxy Oman, Sheikh Al Abd Al Harsoosi, Chairman of Board of Directors of Al Khazaen Company, signed the agreement in the presence of Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Oufi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC