Open up to foreign investment, Malaysian ex-PM advises Oman

15 hrs ago

The Oman Chamber of Commerce hosted Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, the former PM of Malaysia, during the third Duqm Society and Economy Forum on Tuesday, held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid As'aad bin Tariq Al Said. Muscat: Oman's natural resources must be developed through a strong work ethic, Malaysia's former prime minister said in a speech on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

