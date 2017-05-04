One in every eight deaths on Omana s roads last year was a child, latest traffic statistics reveal.
Muscat: One in every eight deaths on Oman's roads last year was a child, latest traffic statistics reveal. Children under the age of 15 made up 12 per cent of accident-related deaths in Oman, according to the latest figures released by the Royal Oman Police and the Directorate General of Traffic.
