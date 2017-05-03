Oman's supreme plan panel reviews pro...

Oman's supreme plan panel reviews progress of diversification initiatives

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Outcomes of the work of teams formed to follow up progress on initiatives supervised by the Secretariat General were discussed Wednesday. The discussions came during the second meeting for 2017 of the Steering Committee at the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning held yesterday under the chair of Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, SCP Secretary General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC