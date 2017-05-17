Oman's PACP to intensify inspections in Ramadan
The Director of Market Regulation for the PACP, Hilal bin Saud Al Ismaili, has indicated that the Authority will intensify inspection efforts in shopping centres and stores as Ramadan approaches. Photo-File The Director of Market Regulation for the PACP, Hilal bin Saud Al Ismaili, has indicated that the Authority will intensify inspection efforts in shopping centres and stores as Ramadan approaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC