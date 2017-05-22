Oman's economic plans and measures praised by Frontera International Centre
Singapore-based Frontera Research and Intelligence Centre has said in its latest report that despite the oil price drop, which negatively affected many GCC budgets, the Sultanate's government remained committed to implementing infrastructure projects.
