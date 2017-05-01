OmanPride: Volunteering in Oman is for the greater good

For people in Oman, though, volunteering has always been a part and parcel of their lives, irrespective of the time of year, with the rewards of gratitude and selflessness reaping far more than any that can be physically measured. Mitsugu Saito, the Ambassador of Japan to Oman, has been serving his country in the Sultanate for more than a year now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.