OmanPride: Salalah's Al Baleed Resort scoops Hotel of the Year award

Salalah's Al Baleed Resort, one of the Sultanate's newest hotels on the block, added to its fast-growing reputation as a premier tourist destination when it won the National Award for Hotel of the Year category at the Middle East Economic Digest Awards for 2017. It is a recognition that has been well received by Cyril Piaia, the CEO of Musstir LLC, one of the major shareholders in Al Baleed.

