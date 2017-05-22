OmanPride: Emcee Salim Al Rahbi uses ...

OmanPride: Emcee Salim Al Rahbi uses talent for charity

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

There are many ways in which human beings can give back to society, and these do not necessarily mean financial resources; sometimes something as simple as offering your positive energy and a hint of humour can also make that change in a way you do not expect. Salim Al Rahbi is a young man, who has dedicated his life to entertaining crowds and planting seeds of happiness in the hearts of those who need it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC