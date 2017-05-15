Oman won the bid for the 2020 Interna...

Muscat: In October 2020, Oman will host up to 4,000 cancer control experts from more than 140 countries at the World Cancer Congress, and the World Cancer Leaders Summit, winning their bid over Sao Paulo, Brazil. "The Oman Cancer Association and its partner the National Oncology Centre are proud to announce, on behalf of its associates the Oman Convention Bureau and the Oman Convection and Exhibition Centre, the winning of the bid for the 2020 UICC Congress and the 2020 World Cancer Leaders' Summit in Muscat - Oman," said Dr. Wahid Al Kharusi, chairperson of the Oman Cancer Association, recently.

