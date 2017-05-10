Oman will be hosting up to 4,000 canc...

Oman will be hosting up to 4,000 cancer control experts from more than 140 countries at the WCC.

Muscat: Oman has won its bid to host the World Cancer Congress in 2020, the organisation announced. The Sultanate will be hosting up to 4,000 cancer control experts from more than 140 countries at the WCC.

