OMAN; Where Motivation is not Enough for L2 Acquisition
Marwan Al-Yafi spoke on his doctoral research concerning the role of motivation in student achievement in Dhofar over the prior 3 academic calendar years at college level. This research sought to move past the stereotypes and opinions of teachers and academics or administrators, i.e. those concerned already for decades about the role that student motivation plays in language acquisition or achievement in language classes and on exams.
