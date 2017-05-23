Oman-US relations to stay strong: Envoy
Muscat: U.S. Ambassador to the Sultanate Marc J Sievers on Monday assured the Omani people of continued ties between the two countries, based on sustained dialogue and mutual respect. He said this while addressing a gathering of senior government officials, State Council members, ambassadors from other nations and other people from the community at celebrations to commemorate the 241st anniversary of the Independence of the United States.
