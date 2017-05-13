Oman, Turkey discuss trade, investment cooperation

The Omani side at the meeting was chaired by Yahya bin Said Al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm and Mehmet Simsek, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey. Photo-ONA The Omani side at the meeting was chaired by Yahya bin Said Al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm and Mehmet Simsek, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.