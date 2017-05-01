Oman tourism: 11,585 visit, Samahram, Al Baleed archaeological sites in April
Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 4,136 visitors while Samahram Archaeological Site received 6,712 visitors. Photo-File Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 4,136 visitors while Samahram Archaeological Site received 6,712 visitors.
