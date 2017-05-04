Oman: Thoughts on Emotional Intellige...

Oman: Thoughts on Emotional Intelligence in our Schools, Teaching and Education Practices

The following is largely a paraphrase of an address given at IMPROVING TEACHING QUALITY 1: a SYMPOSIUM held at ROTANA RESORT, SALALAH, and Oman on 10 April 2017. Dr. Faical Hamadi Ben Khalifa, the Director of Foundation Programs at Dhofar University, spoke on the need for more awareness, training, and growth related to emotional intelligence in Oman's curricula development and in Oman' s practices in education at all levels in the country.

Chicago, IL

