Oman power, water production rises 9%

Muscat: Gross electricity production in the Sultanate surged 9 per cent by the end of January 2017 to 2,100 GW per hour. Meanwhile, the Sultanate's water production till the end of January 2017 stood at 377.9 million cubic meters, comprising a 12.2 per cent rise compared to 2016.

