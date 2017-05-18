Oman Oil Company plans to divest stakes in its affiliates through Initial Public Offerings.
Muscat: State-owned Oman Oil Company plans to divest stakes in its affiliates through Initial Public Offerings , a top-level official at the Ministry of Oil and Gas confirmed. In an interview with the Times of Oman at PDO's graduation ceremony, Dr. Mohammed Al Rumhy, the minister of Oil and Gas, said a few companies under the holding firm will offer shares to the public this year and confirmed the process is under study.
