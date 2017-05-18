Oman Majlis Al Shura to discuss Ministry of Housing statement
The minister will be hosted during the 17th and 18th ordinary sessions of the second annual session of the eighth term of the Majlis Al Shura, said Sheikh Ali bin Nasser Al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Al Shura. Photo-ONA The minister will be hosted during the 17th and 18th ordinary sessions of the second annual session of the eighth term of the Majlis Al Shura, said Sheikh Ali bin Nasser Al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Al Shura.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC