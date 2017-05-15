Oman leisure: Renowned French yachtsm...

Oman leisure: Renowned French yachtsman concludes their Oman sojourn

The celebrated French yachtsman Philippe Poupon has completed his family's exploration of Oman with a visit to the Musandam peninsula. The tour of the Sultanate came in the course of an epic seven-year expedition that has seen the family criss-cross the globe to raise awareness of climate change and marine pollution issues.



