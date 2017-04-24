Oman environment: Arabian Sea Humpback Whales project receives funding

Muscat: Research and the conservation of the Arabian Sea Humpback Whales by the Environment Society of Oman will now be funded, thanks to Renaissance Services SAOG. Under memorandum of Understanding , Renaissance Services SAOG will fund field surveys in Oman, with a special emphasis on the Arabian Sea Humpback Whales, to help researchers better understand and conserve these endangered species.

