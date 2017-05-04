Oman Development Bank wins Best Bank ...

Oman Development Bank wins Best Bank Award for SME support

17 hrs ago

Muscat: Oman Development Bank won the Best Bank Award in the SME support category, at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2017 held as part of the second edition of the New Age Banking Summit hosted by Oman Economic Review from 26-27 April 2017 in Muscat. Al Fadel Saeed Al Ma'woli, director of the microcredit department at ODB, stated that the bank proud to be recognised as the Best Bank for supporting the Small and Medium Enterprises sector.

