Oman Development Bank wins Best Bank Award for SME support
Muscat: Oman Development Bank won the Best Bank Award in the SME support category, at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2017 held as part of the second edition of the New Age Banking Summit hosted by Oman Economic Review from 26-27 April 2017 in Muscat. Al Fadel Saeed Al Ma'woli, director of the microcredit department at ODB, stated that the bank proud to be recognised as the Best Bank for supporting the Small and Medium Enterprises sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC