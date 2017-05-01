Oman, Cyprus news agencies sign cooperation agreement
The MoU was signed from the Omani side by Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Oraimi, Director General, Editor in Chief of ONA whilst it was signed from the Cypriot side by Larkos Larkou, Board Chairman of CNA. Photo-ONA The MoU was signed from the Omani side by Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Oraimi, Director General, Editor in Chief of ONA whilst it was signed from the Cypriot side by Larkos Larkou, Board Chairman of CNA.
