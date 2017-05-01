Oman, Cyprus news agencies sign cooperation agreement

The MoU was signed from the Omani side by Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Oraimi, Director General, Editor in Chief of ONA whilst it was signed from the Cypriot side by Larkos Larkou, Board Chairman of CNA. Photo-ONA The MoU was signed from the Omani side by Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Oraimi, Director General, Editor in Chief of ONA whilst it was signed from the Cypriot side by Larkos Larkou, Board Chairman of CNA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.