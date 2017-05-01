Oman announces treasury bill tender results

The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to OMR65 million, for a maturity period of 91 days from 3rd May until 2nd August 2017. Photo-ONA The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to OMR65 million, for a maturity period of 91 days from 3rd May until 2nd August 2017.

