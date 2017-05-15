Now, video questioning of prisoners in Oman
Muscat: A new video-based system has been launched to question prisoners remotely without transferring them to another location, officials announced. The Public Prosecution has launched the new system on May 14th, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police.
