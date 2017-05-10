News Rewind: Indian schoolgirl's tragic death prompts warning from medics in Oman

There was plenty happening in the Sultanate of Oman in the past week that made headlines. Here's a recap of some of them, from the Times of Oman: Eight-year-old schoolgirl Leeketha Baganna died last week after she complained of stomach pain and had vomitted three times at her school, Indian School Seeb, but wasn't treated at a hospital in time to save her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.