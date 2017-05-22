Muscat Securities Market. - Times file picture

Muscat: National Finance Company plans to raise OMR45.8 million by way of a rights issue and a perpetual bond issue to raise fund for its 'cash buyout' of the Oman Orix Leasing Company. The Board of Directors, which has approved the OMR27.6 million rights issue and another OMR18.2 million perpetual bond issue as private placement, has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting to seek approval for the same from shareholders, according to a disclosure statement posted on the Muscat Securities Market's website.

