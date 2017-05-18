MoH has been monitoring the prevalenc...

MoH has been monitoring the prevalence of measles in the Sultanate.

Muscat: There is no need to avoid pregnancy after you've been injected with the measles vaccine, said officials from the Ministry of Health . The ministry has come forward to deny a rumour, which claimed that women needed to abstain from pregnancy for six months after taking the measles vaccine.

Chicago, IL

