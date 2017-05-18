Modified cars were found in several g...

Modified cars were found in several garages in the industrial area of Awqad in Salalah.

Muscat: 31 'drift cars' have been seized in Dhofar, the Royal Oman Police announced Thursday. The Dhofar police seized 31 modified vehicles that they had found in several garages in the industrial area of Awqad in Salalah.

