Ministry issues environment permit regulations in Oman

The rules issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate have 13 articles about distribution of environmental activity permits and penalties for violators. Photo-ONA The rules issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate have 13 articles about distribution of environmental activity permits and penalties for violators.

Chicago, IL

