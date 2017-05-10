Mideast Stocks - Factors to watch - M...

Mideast Stocks - Factors to watch - May 14

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.

