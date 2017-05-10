King Abdullah II arrives in Oman, to meet His Majesty the Sultan

The King of Jordan was received upon his arrival by His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan. -ONA The King of Jordan was received upon his arrival by His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan.

