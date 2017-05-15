Jonathan Wilks, the British ambassador to Oman. Shabin E

Muscat: As Oman prepares to ramp up the quality of education for the next generation to meet the job market's needs, the Sultanate can count on the support of the United Kingdom, to ensure that its students receive the right learning. "It's clear that the next stage of Oman's development will rely more on the development of human capital than its natural resources," said Jonathan Wilks, the British ambassador to Oman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.