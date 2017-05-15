In Oman, measles cases were reported ...

In Oman, measles cases were reported in different regions and found in both males and females.

Muscat: Two million people in Oman have been targeted under the national immunisation plan for MMR vaccine. "We are targeting two million people between the ages of 20 and 35 in this national immunisation campaign for the MMR vaccine," said Dr. Fatma Al Yaqoobi from the Department of Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health .

