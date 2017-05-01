Higher Committee for Oman University Project reviews progress

The Committee held its first meeting for 2017 under the chair of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan, Head of the Committee.-ONA The Committee held its first meeting for 2017 under the chair of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan, Head of the Committee.-ONA Muscat: Major developments and progress of the Oman University and the Science and Technology City were reviewed by the Higher Committee for Oman University Project on Monday. The Committee held its first meeting for 2017 under the chair of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan, Head of the Committee.

