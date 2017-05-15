Haj pilgrims prefer Oman camp grounds...

Haj pilgrims prefer Oman camp grounds, reveals evaluation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs has published an evaluation of Haj pilgrim services for last year's Haj season, . File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC