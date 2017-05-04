File photo of Sheikh Abdullah bin Nas...

File photo of Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, the Sultanate of Oman.

There's been plenty happening in Oman over the past week, and Times of Oman is on hand to bring you the most read stories of the last seven days in our News Rewind: Talks over whether to amend Oman's labour laws are now "complete" and the findings will be unveiled "as soon as procedures are completed", according to the Minister of Manpower. Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bakri, the Minister of Manpower, said discussions were now at an end and findings would be presented "soon".

Chicago, IL

