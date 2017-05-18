Everyone in Oman aged 20-35 MUST get ...

Everyone in Oman aged 20-35 MUST get a measles jab - govt

6 hrs ago

Muscat: Every resident of Oman between the ages of 20 and 35 will receive a free vaccination jab against Measles, Mumps and Rubella, the Ministry of Health has announced, afer a reported spike in Measles cases. The vaccination campaign will be in two phases, the Ministry confirmed, and the first phase will begin on May 14. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saidi, Minister of Health, announced the national campaign for immunisation against measles earlier today.

Chicago, IL

