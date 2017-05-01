Dramatic drop in number of SMEs in Oman in 2017: Report
The number of SMEs in Oman declined by 31.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, according to a report by the National Centre for Statistics and Information . There was a fall in the number of Small and Medium Enterprises in Oman in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the same period of last year.
