Dramatic drop in number of SMEs in Oman in 2017: Report

The number of SMEs in Oman declined by 31.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, according to a report by the National Centre for Statistics and Information . There was a fall in the number of Small and Medium Enterprises in Oman in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the same period of last year.

