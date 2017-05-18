Delegation from South Carolina University of US visits Oman's SQU
A delegation from the University of South Carolina met with Sayyeda Dr. Mona bint Fahd Al Said, SQU Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation. Photo-ONA A delegation from the University of South Carolina met with Sayyeda Dr. Mona bint Fahd Al Said, SQU Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC