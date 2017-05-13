Crossing the Empty Quarter tells the story of how two Omanis and a Briton battled on foot and by camel 1,300km across the Rub Al Khali or , the largest sand desert on earth. -ONA Crossing the Empty Quarter tells the story of how two Omanis and a Briton battled on foot and by camel 1,300km across the Rub Al Khali or , the largest sand desert on earth.

